Friends University cuts ribbon on new multi-million dollar training facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends University recently cut the ribbon on a new multi-million dollar training facility.

The ribbon-cutting for the Garvey P.E. Center was on Friday, and the building received $2.3 million worth of renovations. The building now features an expanded training and weight room, a new lobby, team meeting rooms and office space.

“The reality we faced when discussing the project is that in the last twenty years our athletic department has doubled in size,” Friends athletic director Dr. Rob Ramseyer said. “We just needed to provide space for our kids to be able to meet, places to work out, offer an athletic trainer to get them healthy and a place for them to have community.”

The project started in April and was expected to take eight months to complete. Renovations were completed in just half the time. This is the first major renovation since the building was built in the 80s.