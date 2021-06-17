Friends University Early College Academy program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends University is offering a new scholarship for some Wichita public school students. They must be enrolled in the Early College Academy program at Northwest High School.

The program allows them to take college courses throughout the summer and the school year. After graduating, a $13,000 scholarship is on the table if they decide to attend Friends University.

Incoming junior Marcello Perez hopes the program will encourage kids.

“When we talk about this program, not only with what it puts us at but now with this extra scholarship, it is only going to encourage kids to keep going to college, and it will hopefully encourage the kids in the younger grades to see that this program has a lot to offer,” said Perez.

The scholarship is offered each year the student goes to Friends.