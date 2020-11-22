Friends University holds annual Davis tower illumination ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University will hold its annual “Ceremony of Lights” Sunday, November 22, to officially kick start the holiday season.

The illumination ceremony of the historic Davis clock tower will begin at 6 p.m. on the Rose Window Plaza.

This year, the lights used to illuminate Davis tower were provided by Even Temp of Wichita, Inc.

The Ceremony of Lights activities will begin at 6 p.m. with a welcome from President Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, a performance by the Singing Quakers, and the reading of the Christmas story. Mayor Whipple will announce the student club Christmas tree winners, followed by the lighting of the Friends University Christmas lights including the iconic Davis Tower.

People will be required to wear masks and follow social social distancing guidelines.

The event is free, open to the public and will also be on Facebook LIVE.