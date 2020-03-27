Friends University lighting Davis Tower on campus Friday as symbol of community hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University is turning the lights back on the Davis Tower on Friday as a symbol of hope and encouragement in the community. They will host a virtual lighting ceremony on March 27 at 7:45 p.m. on the Friends University website.

“During this time of uncertainty, our Friends family has decided to turn the lights back on the Davis Tower on the Friends University campus for our city to see as a symbol of hope and encouragement for our community,” said Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, president of Friends University. “As a faith-based community, we want to extend positive well-wishes and express our love, prayers, and care to the people of our city, nation, and friends during this difficult time.”

The community is invited to share photos of lights they put up at their homes as a symbol of hope on Friends social media platforms using hashtag, #LightUpICT.