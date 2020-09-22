Friends University: Outdoor University Band Concert on Sept. 28

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University announced Tuesday its first outdoor concert of the semester, University Band Concert, coming up the evening of Monday, Sept. 28

This fall performance by the Friends University Concert Band will take place at 6 p.m. outdoors on the Rose Window Plaza beneath the iconic Davis Clocktower at 2100 W. University Ave. The music will recognize and pay homage to the heritage of Friends University, the Wichita community, and the state of Kansas.

The concert is free to all. Those attending the concert are asked to bring their own chair or blanket for seating, wear a face-covering, and follow social-distancing guidelines.

For information on other upcoming events at Friends University, click here.

