From Caterpillars to Butterflies: New program helps Wichita minorities seek higher education

WICHITA,Kan. (KSNW)– Creating equal opportunities for minority students. That’s the mission of a new program made to assure Black and Hispanic students achieve their dreams in the workforce and higher education.



The program From Caterpillars to Butterflies was first brought up thanks to a 16-year-old Wichita girl. She presented this idea to her aunt who works for the county, and in less than a couple of weeks the program blossomed.

The idea is to be able and help navigate students who may not believe they can make it into college or do not have those role models in their lives to help push them. The group allows students from middle and high school to express themselves freely and create a career path for them during those essential school years.

“So, then when they’re walking away from the program, just walk away with information, where they’re walking away feeling empowered, and beautiful and knowing that they’re good enough for any job that they apply to or any college that they want to go to,” said extension agent Alexandria Ware.

Currently, the program From Caterpillars to Butterflies is looking for mentors and role models to help lead minority youth within our community.