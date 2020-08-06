Greensburg police: Report of dynamite turns out to be a beef stick in wrapper

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greensburg Police Department said on Wednesday around 5 p.m that they along with the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office and Greensburg Fire Department were dispatched to the report of dynamite attached to the dash of a vehicle parked in front of a business on West Kansas Avenue.

When units arrived and secured the area, they discovered that the item in question was a beef stick, still in its wrapper.

There were no explosives in the vehicle, and there were not any threats to the public.

The vehicle owner removed the suspicious beef stick from the dash.

