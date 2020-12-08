From guitars to tools: How one business owner uses old skills for a new living

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Musician Jeff Corbett has been in the sound, stage, and lighting rental business his entire life. He also plays in a band called Sunshine Trucking.

Once the pandemic hit, it had Corbett turning in the guitars and big stages for drills and wires.

From going on tour with big bands like Motorhead and Quiet Riot to building stages for Riverfest, Orpheum and Wave, when the music stopped, Corbett needed a way to keep his business going.

“It’s incredibly challenging to pay the bills,” said Corbett.

Now, Jeff is using what he knows to become a handyman.

“If the stage breaks, you learn how to weld, if your vehicle breaks down on the way to the gig, you turn into a mechanic, if the plumbing goes haywire in your shop you learn how to be a plumber,” said Corbett.

He said it’s about finding a new way to use old skills.

Corbett is helping with remodels, cutting wood on the farm, fixing cars, and whatever he can get his hands on to help make some money.

Corbett’s friend and coworker said he is showing people there are ways to adapt in tough situations.

“Everybody is kind of in the downfall right now in the music industry, but I feel like he had a really solid run, and he’s going to continue making really solid runs,” said friend Blake Loggans.

While it’s not a permanent gig, he said it’s about changing the music so the finances can hit the right notes for the time being.

“It ain’t easy and that’s why they call it rock and roll,” he said. “I don’t worry about things getting back to normal anytime soon because I am able to do something else and I am okay with that.”

Corbett also calls himself a ‘Jeff of all traits,’ because if you can’t get a hold of Jack, he’s ready for you.

