KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — From liquor to toilet paper, turkey is now the latest shortage to affect the country.

Not only will your favorite birds be more expensive, but they could be harder to find.

“I’m tired of hearing about shortages,” said Brian Lee, a shopper in Kansas City. “I’ll just make a tenderloin. I’ll make some stuffing.”

“I love turkey; I would be sad because I can’t eat ham,” another shopper said.

Turkey company Butterball is warning that the supply chain issues could result in a shortage.

Experts say it is not a problem with the turkeys but more the labor shortage to process turkeys and drivers to get them to the stores.

If you’re looking for an 8-16 pound frozen turkey, expect to pay at least 22% more than last year.

“If we look specifically at what we call food at home, which is your grocery store prices, that’s up 4.5%,” said Steve Reed, senior economist, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Grocery stores say they will have enough products this holiday.

TARGET

Target said it is doing everything it can to provide people with what they want and need.

In October, the company released information on its supply chain. Target said it chartered its own container ship to regularly bring merchandise from overseas ports to the U.S. By doing that, Target said it could avoid some of the delays other companies are experiencing. The company said it is also working with transportation companies to move the merchandise as quickly as possible once it reaches the U.S.

WALMART

The world’s second-largest retailer says it is also ready for a busy holiday shopping season.

Walmart also chartered ships to deliver shipments to the U.S. The company said it is also diverting shipments to other ports because they aren’t as congested. That means the company has access to its shipments faster.

Walmart also changed the way it is shipping items across the country. The company said it hired more than 3,000 drivers in 2021 to use more trucking transportation and avoid rail delays.

The company said it plans to hire an additional 150,000 people to help in stores and distribution roles. Walmart said it has already promoted and trained thousands of employees this year to help with its supply chain. It is also expanding automation capabilities in facilities so it can use workers in other areas.