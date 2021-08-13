‘From our pioneer spirit to our undying patriotism’ – Senator Roger Marshall shares candid thoughts on his home state

(Courtesy Marshall’s Senate Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas celebrates its 160th birthday this year after becoming the 34th state on January 29, 1861. Since its birth, the fabric of Kansas has been weaved with threads of undefeated spirit, lasting altruism, and ultimate triumph. The history of Kansas has been shaped by many people and personalities. One such well-known Kansan is Dr. Roger Marshall.

Kansas’ very own Roger Marshall is a physician and U.S. senator, alongside being a husband and father. He graduated from Kansas State University before attending the University of Kansas Medical School. After his residency in Florida, Marshall returned to his home state of Kansas. Here are some candid responses from Senator Marshall when asked about Kansas.

When you think of Kansas — what thoughts come to your mind?

The first thing that comes to mind is our homegrown values and how Kansans prioritize faith, family, community, and hard work. When I think of spending time at home, I think about our family farms, the familiar view of wheat fields and red barns, fishing with my kids in the Flint Hills and hunting at Cheyenne Bottoms.

What are the joys of being from Kansas?

I have so many special memories of growing up as a Kansas farm boy and there is so much about the people of Kansas that brings me joy, from our pioneer spirit to our undying patriotism. A main passion of mine is sports, and there is nothing better than being back in Manhattan cheering on the K-State football team, spending the afternoon watching Wichita State Shockers baseball or ringing in a victory with KU basketball.

What can Kansans (of all ages) do to enhance the future of their state?

The American dream is within reach for anyone with a strong work ethic. I encourage young Kansans to look into furthering their education at our leading community colleges and technical programs to meet our state’s needs for a skilled workforce. Kansans of all ages can join me in working together to preserve the beauty of our great state by leaving their community cleaner, healthier, and safer than we found it.

Any favorite Kansas-originated sentiment, quote, or motto that inspires you?

President Eisenhower has many meaningful quotes related to leadership, but my favorite would have to be, “Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.”

Senator Dole is a great friend and mentor who I turn to for guidance. He has shared many pieces of wisdom over the years, but his reminder to “always remember where you’re from” sticks out in my mind as I continue to fight to preserve Kansas values here in our nation’s capital.

What wisdom would you like to share with young Kansans?

Read the Bible and pray every day. Spending meaningful time with the Lord will keep you humble and make you a great servant leader. Establish strong pillars in your life that will see you through tough times and help you go out into the world and make it a better place for your children and grandchildren.