WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two weeks before Frontier Airlines was going to resume flights at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, it has notified Wichita that it has canceled that plan.

Frontier was going to resume flights to Las Vegas on April 1. The airline said the decision follows a shortage of aircraft, and they hope to eventually bring service back to Wichita.

“We certainly are disappointed that Frontier is leaving, especially now that passenger demand is increasing and more seats are needed,” Valerie Wise, marketing manager for the airport, said. “There are opportunities for Frontier in this market, and we hope to bring them back.”

Wise said Frontier began service to Denver in August 2018, causing fares to drop 29%. During the pandemic, Southwest began flying to Denver in September 2020. She said United also flies nonstop to Denver, causing an abundance of capacity.

Frontier began the Las Vegas service in March 2021 and eventually ended the Denver service in September 2021.

Nonstop service to Las Vegas continues to be served by Southwest Airlines on Saturdays and Allegiant Air on Sundays and Thursdays.