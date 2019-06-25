Frontier to offer 4th weekly flight to Denver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Frontier Airlines announced Monday it will offer a fourth weekly flight to Denver from Wichita starting November 10.
Frontier also said it will adjust their schedule on November 18 to begin flying on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
|ICT
|DEN
|Depart
|8:07 p.m.
|4:51 p.m.
|Arrive
|7:22 p.m.
|8:55 p.m.
Frontier began service to Denver on August 30, 2018. Since then, Frontier says, average fares to Denver have dropped 48% and passenger traffic has increased 131% (Q4 2017 vs. Q4 2018).
Frontier’s low fares have enabled passengers to fly to Denver from Wichita instead of driving to Denver or driving to a competing airport. The fourth weekly flight will allow passengers more flexibility in travel schedules and convenience for business and leisure trips, Frontier says.