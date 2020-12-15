Frontier to offer non-stop flight from Wichita to Las Vegas starting in March 2021

In this April 23, 2020 photo a Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport announced a new non-stop flight to Las Vegas beginning March 12, 2021.

The low-fare carrier will operate flights twice a week on Monday and Fridays. The airline said frequency and times are subject to change.

In celebration of the new flight, Frontier will offer service as low as $49. You can book at flyfrontier.com.

“New air service is certainly welcome news. Las Vegas is our top destination. Frontier’s schedule and low fares will undoubtedly be popular with our travelers. Many thanks to Frontier for being great partners and sticking with us during this difficult year,” said Victor White, Director of Airports.

Frontier also operates a flight to Denver from Wichita. The flight is now suspended but will return in March.

Frontier requires all customers and crew members to wear a face-covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must complete a health acknowledgment prior to flying confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies