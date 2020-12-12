Frontline families feel relief from new free remote learning center

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Remote learning can be challenging for families, especially for parents that are essential employees and may not be able to take off work to help teach their kids. In Finney County, the community is working to assist those frontline families.

Finney County along with Turning Point Church of the Nazarene have come together to help ease the struggle online learning can pose on families of essential employees.

The newly opened free remote learning center offers a safe, educational environment for K-6th grade students of front-line employees.

“God’s given us this space and the resources, and the people to make it happen, so we were just happy to help out however we could,” said Faithe Haeck, Connections Pastor for Turning Point Church of the Nazarene.

The center has six volunteers to help monitor and assist with school work and can take up to 40 students at any given time.

“We’re here making sure they are where they need to be and they’re getting their work done so they can learn as best they can,” said Haeck.

This partnership was made possible by the SPARK grant as well as the support of the Finney County Health Department.

Essential workers say the center has been a welcomed sight.

For Kaitlynn Fears, managing a full-time job and two kids during a pandemic has been challenging.

She says the learning center has taken stress off her family.

“When I got the email about the center, I was like, ‘oh gosh please, please let him get him,’ because if not, me and my husband would have to take off work,” said Kaitlynn Fears, Juvenile Intake and Assessment Officer. “It makes it absolutely easier just knowing that he’s here, we have people that are helping him.”

But one of the biggest advantages has been the daily structure it’s provided to their days.

“Now, he knows where he’s going every morning. It’s not, ‘am I going here or here today mom?’ Instead, he knows exactly where he’s going and the people. So I will absolutely use this as much as possible,” said Fears.

The Garden City School District has also lent a hand by offering meals to students at the remote learning center.

Those voluntering at the center say they will be open as long as needed.

“I’m glad we’re here and able to provide that resource for the community,” said Haeck.