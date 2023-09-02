WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The popular ice cream shop in College Hill, Frost, reopened its doors after most of the summer.

Frost closed because of a lightning strike that caused a fire in June. While the shop lost business on the hot days this summer, it opened just in time for the holiday weekend.

“We’re doing a fun play on kind of everything that’s happened,” Frost owner Jada Shiya said. “We have a lightening sundae, so our feature flavors right now are burnt sugar praline ice cream as well as smoked white chocolate.”

Despite the setbacks from the lightning, Frost was able to keep a full staff and be prepared for opening day.