WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire early Friday. It happened around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Sheridan.

According to the department, an occupant inside the home made it out. The fire was put out quickly, but crews had to battle two things.

“Crews overcame the frozen hydrant, and there was a very small delay in the water,” said Capt. Stephen Runyan, Wichita Fire Department. “We had powerlines down arcing in the backyard, which also hampered us because we can’t make a full 360 around.”

An extra crew was called in, and they established a water supply about a block away. The power company was called to shut down electricity to the home.

No word on what caused the fire, but the occupant told firefighters that there may have been an electrical issue.