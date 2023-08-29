WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A large-scale disaster exercise will take place soon at Eisenhower National Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates the Airport Authority conduct disaster exercises every three years to be prepared to respond to a variety of emergencies and disasters that could happen in the real world. This year’s drill will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

The exercise will take place between runways 1L and 14 north of K-42. People traveling near the airport may see a large-scale emergency response and possibly smoke and flames during the exercise.

Eisenhower officials will be using X, formerly known as Twitter, to provide real-time information from their handle @FlyICT with the hashtag #ICTdrill.