TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — Families enjoyed a fairly new event at Fulton Valley Farms over Mother’s Day weekend. For the second year, the family farm held a Spring Fling.

More than 30 vendors took part in the two-day event. There was a brunch, a tea party and a fashion show. The goal was to create a space to celebrate mothers and bring families together.

“I know that is really what Betty’s mission is out here is to just bring families together and let them come to a farm that is 153 years old, eight generations deep, and just embrace what history is in Kansas,” C.J. Wilson, marketing director and special events coordinator, said.

Fulton Valley Farms is 5079 Southwest Fulton Road near Towanda. It is a wedding and event venue with special holiday events for the whole community.