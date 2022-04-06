OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – An Olathe family prepares to say goodbye to a 12-year-old boy while helping his 19-year-old brother recover.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses looming over them at this time.

Landon Turner was killed in a crash in a rural area southeast of Topeka early Sunday morning. His older brother, Dalton, lost control of the car he was driving, according to investigators. The car went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled several times.

Landon was ejected from the car and died of his injuries. Dalton was injured and remains hospitalized, according to the fund organizer.

The fund describes their father as single and hard-working. Organizers said the fund will help support the family with the financial costs of the tragedy, including a funeral and ongoing medical costs.

Penwell-Gabel funeral home in Olathe is assisting the family. Additional information about visitation will be released at a later time.