Fundraiser held for man shot and killed at Old Town bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A week after his death, friends, family and coworkers are remembering Preston Spencer. He died in a shooting at Enigma Club & Lounge in Old Town. His memorial service was held Monday morning.

On Monday night, his employer, Twelve Restaurant, hosted a fundraiser for his wife and two children. Dozens came out to show their support.

Friends say they are not surprised by the turnout.

“I mean it’s crazy because there’s so many people here, but when you just sit back and think about it, I mean, of course, he impacted so many people in the community,” Miguel Johns, Preston Spencer’s friend.

Spencer played with the Wichita Flag Football Association. He made such a big impact on that, an award is being created in his honor.