WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rock with Doc fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita was held Thursday night.

The famous B-29 and its hangar hosted the event. The theme was the 1940s, inspired by the year the plane rolled off the assembly line.

“We picked Doc because Doc is cool, and why not come to a cool place and have a little fun and make a difference, make an impact,” Susan Smythe, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita.

Ronald McDonald House gives families of sick or injured children a free place to stay while their kids are in the hospital.