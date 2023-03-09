KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 60 people donated during a fundraiser at the Kingman Historic Theatre Wednesday to support families who lost their homes in a fire over the weekend.

“We got the phone call that there was a fire in our neighborhood, and so we ran home,” Jake Graber said.

Jake and his wife Jennifer were enjoying their weekend at a nearby golf course when they received the devastating call about their home.

“Our home was…the majority of it did catch fire,” Graber said.

Tuesday, the Kingman Historic Theatre announced it would host a fundraiser concert and movie night with all proceeds going to the four impacted families.

“We try to have a fundraiser for these folks because it’s what we do here in a small town,” KHT board member Felix Rainosek said. “It’s easy when you have a general manager like ours and the board members that we have to work diligently to bring these things online.”

Graber says the community support is the reason they will always call Kingman home.

“Both of us were born and raised here. we come together when something unfortunate happens,” Graber said. “We will be thankful forever, and we cannot repay the kindness that everybody’s shown to us.”

The theatre says it will not know the total amount raised until next Sunday. That’s because folks can still donate by dropping off donations at the theatre or by writing a check to the theatre beforehand. Theatre management says the money will be evenly distributed among the four families.