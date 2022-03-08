RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A car, truck and bike show, a race, and an online benefit auction have re-organized their events to help raise money for the victims of the Cottonwood Complex fire.

The show:

The 4th Annual Evolution Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Sunflower Building, 2000 N Poplar St in Hutchinson.

You can register for the car show at evolutioncarshow.org or by calling 620-669-7009. Pre-registration is $20. After July fourth, registration is $25. Entry is free for spectators.

All makes and models of cars, bikes, trucks, boats and bicycles are invited to participate.

There will also be a raffle and a swap meet at the show. Awards will be given out to participants.

The race:

The 66th Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races will run from July 14 through 16.

The auction:

The online benefit auction starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

All proceeds of the auction will go directly to those who were affected by the recent wildfire.

Monetary donations can be donated online or dropped off at 23 E 4th Ave in Hutchinson. During the auction, a live call line will be available to accept credit and debit card donations. That number is 620-899-4923.

To donate any items to the auction, contact Wornkey’s Overstocks, who is running the online auction, by calling 620-899-4923 or emailing wornkeysales@gmail.com.