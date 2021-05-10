Funeral for Wichita QuikTrip security guard killed in shooting set for Saturday

Will Robinson with family. (Courtesy of Robinson family)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The funeral for Will Robinson, who worked security at a QuikTrip store in Wichita, has been set for Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Central Christian Church.

A viewing will be from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., with family visitation from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, May 14 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.

Robinson was shot Wednesday night at the downtown store at Murdock and Broadway. Wichita police say he died Friday. He was 39.

Laroy West of Wichita is in custody in the shooting. Police said he has a long criminal record.

Robinson had worked as a security guard at QuikTrip for about a year. Before that, he was a Wichita police officer. He was a married father of two children.

QuikTrip, in a statement, said it is “absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Will.”