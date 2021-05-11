Funeral mass for Father Emil Kapaun will be held Sept. 29 at Hartman Arena

In this photo provided by Col. Raymond A. Skeehan, Father Emil Kapaun celebrates Mass using the hood of his jeep as an altar, as his assistant, Patrick J. Schuler, kneels in prayer in Korea on Oct. 7, 1950, less than a month before Kapaun was taken prisoner. Kapaun died in a prisoner of war camp on May 23, 1951, his body wracked by pneumonia and dysentery. (Courtesy AP and Catholic Diocese of Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced on Tuesday that the funeral mass for Father Emil Kapaun will be held on Sept. 29, 2021. His remains were identified in early March. Kapaun served as an Army Chaplain and went missing during the Korean War.

The Kapaun family in conjunction with the Diocese of Wichita are planning to transport Father Kapaun’s remains on a flight from Honolulu, Hawaii, that will land at Eisenhower Airport in Wichita on Saturday, Sept. 25. A procession will depart from the airport to take Father Kapaun home to Pilsen, where he will remain until Monday morning, Sept. 27

From Pilsen, Father Kapaun’s remains will be transported back to Wichita, to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where they will be kept until the vigil on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and the funeral on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Both the vigil and funeral Mass will be held at Hartman Arena.

The Kapaun family decided to inter the remains of Father Kapaun in a crypt inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

In 1993, Father Emil Kapaun was named a “Servant of God”, which signified that his cause for canonization could begin. For more information on Fr. Kapaun’s story and Cause for Canonization please visit frkapaun.org.