Funeral procession to be held today for Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Evans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The funeral procession for Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Evans will be Monday afternoon in El Dorado. It will last from about 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The funeral procession route will proceed from Butler Community College, around the SW Trafficway to Main Street, where it will continue north to Central, west to K-196 and back to Towanda Avenue to Boyer, where it will end at Walnut Valley Cemetery.

Deputy Evens was killed in a crash on Oct. 25. Evans was involved in a two-vehicle crash while on duty for the City of Burns. He was on U.S. Highway 77 making a U-turn.

Deputy Evans leaves behind his wife and three children. The funeral will be held at the Butler County Community College in the Clifford Stone Hubbard Welcome Center Monday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

