WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Funeral services have been arranged for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter.

Carter had been with the sheriff’s office for several years as a detention deputy before transferring to law enforcement in February. She completed training in July.

On Friday, Oct. 7, around 9:30 p.m., Carter was driving southbound on 135th Street West, responding to a call when she collided with a vehicle that had not stopped at the intersection at 29th Street North. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Carter’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located at 861 N. Socora St. in Wichita. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 119th Street West and Kellogg.

Donations are being collected for Deputy Carter’s family by the Honor Adversis Foundation. They can be made online or by mail:

“For SCSO Deputy Sidnee Carter”

Honore Adversis Foundation

477 N. Seneca

Wichita, KS 67203