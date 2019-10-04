Funeral services to be held Saturday for Detective Matt Young

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Funeral services for Wichita Police Department Detective Matt Young are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road.

Services are expected to last approximately an hour and after the services, there will be a private graveside ceremony.

The procession from the church to the graveside will start at the church, travel north on Rock and then east on Highway 254.

A large presence of law enforcement officers from WPD and surrounding areas are expected.

Community members are encouraged to show support for Matt’s family by safely lining sidewalks along the processional route as vehicles leave the church and drive to the graveside.

The processional is expected to begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. Drivers may experience minimal traffic congestion during the processional for about 15 minutes.

“WPD suffered a great loss with the passing of Detective Matt Young,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “Matt put up a strong fight against cancer and his smile, helpful nature, work ethic and leadership are going to be missed by everyone. We continue to keep his family, friends and colleges in our thoughts and prayers.”

Additionally, in lieu of flowers and cards, the family has requested support to be made through the Honore Adversis Foundation.

Please contact:

The Honore Adversis Foundation

477 N. Seneca St.

Wichita, KS 67203

www.thin-blue-line.org

