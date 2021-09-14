Funeral to be held for Fr. Kapaun in Wichita this month

In this photo provided by Col. Raymond A. Skeehan, Father Emil Kapaun celebrates Mass using the hood of his jeep as an altar, as his assistant, Patrick J. Schuler, kneels in prayer in Korea on Oct. 7, 1950, less than a month before Kapaun was taken prisoner. Kapaun died in a prisoner of war camp on May 23, 1951, his body wracked by pneumonia and dysentery. (Courtesy AP and Catholic Diocese of Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The remains of Father Emil Kapaun will arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita on September 27.

His remains were found in Hawaii in April.

A vigil will be held for Father Emil Kapaun on Tuesday, September 28. His funeral will be Wednesday, September 29. Both are being held at Hartman Arena.

“To pray for Father Kapaun. To celebrate his life. To inspire all of us at this local Catholic church to the same virtues and the heroic charity that he lived his life,” said Father David Lies of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

