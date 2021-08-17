Funeral to be held for Kiowa County fire chief

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A funeral service for Kiowa County Fire Chief Cody Sherer will be held Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m. at the Kiowa County Community Building located at 720 N Bay St., Greensburg.

Sherer had been with the Kiowa County Fire Department for 20 years and was their current fire chief.

Sherer died at the age of 38 at his home in Mullenville.

The family suggests memorials to the Kiowa County Fire Department or the Kiowa County Safe Kids both in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.

