JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNW) – The funeral for Joplin Police Department’s Cpl. Ben Cooper will be held Tuesday, a week after being killed in the line of duty.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the Missouri Southern State University campus.

Last Tuesday afternoon, three officers were shot and wounded by 40-year-old Anthony Felix. Cpl. Benjamin Cooper died that day at the hospital.

Joplin police said 27-year-old patrol officer Jake Reed’s vital organs were taken to an airport and flown across the country Friday evening. Reed was then escorted to a funeral home.

Reed’s funeral will be held Friday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

Authorities say a third officer was shot and wounded by Felix, who was then fatally shot by another officer.