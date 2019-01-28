Future of Century II uncertain as 50th anniversary approaches

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - We're coming up on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of wichita's iconic Century II.

On Tuesday there will be a birthday reception hosted by the facility's citizen's committee.

It's an opportunity for the public to learn the history of the performing arts and convention center.

For the past several years- there has been discussion on whether to renovate the building or build a new one.

"There's a lot of emotional attachment to it because it's been around for so long, there's a lot of memories there, and then there's other folks who look at the functionality of it, and in its current state, it's not really working for us," said Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council.

Some of the things being looked at in the decision for Century II's future is functional issues and safety concerns.

That includes asbestos and bringing the building up to ADA compliance- which the committee said back in November could cost $100 million alone.

The 50th birthday reception is Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

