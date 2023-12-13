WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The future of several Wichita elementary and middle schools is uncertain after a new audit was presented to the district this week.

It found nearly half of schools do not have enough students, and several need significant repairs.

The consulting firm hired by the city to conduct the audit said renovating those campuses is not financially beneficial.

The firm says if the district were to keep all schools open and make all the needed repairs, it would set them back a billion dollars over the next five years.

In the next several months, the district and consulting firm will gather community input to decide what to do next.

According to the audit, 18,000 seats are sitting empty across schools in Wichita.

Director of facilities for WPS Luke Newman said schools should be 80% to 90% full.

“It would depend building to building,” Newman said. “Some of them are probably around 60% utilization.”

Aging neighborhoods and low birth rates in Sedgwick County have the district preparing for emptier classrooms over time.

“Open enrollment or not, we are projecting a continued decrease in students,” Newman said.

According to Newman, the district has had to bypass regular maintenance on buildings because of a lack of money.

“There’s educational needs as well, and oftentimes those are gonna trump what your facility needs are.”

The United Teachers of Wichita union vice president Mike Harris says a lack of state funding for school programs is to blame.

“Every year, we’re having to take money out of our general budget to fill the hole that is made by lawmakers in Topeka.”

Teachers are concerned about potential changes, even though they’ve been told they won’t lose their jobs.

“Last school year where we heard the words consolidation and closure used by board members, and you know, I haven’t heard any indications that those things aren’t still true today,” Harris said.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible facilities we can to students,” Newman said. “What that looks like could be a variety of things. It may not be keeping all our buildings open. It may be.”

In January, the district and consultants will draft a community survey asking how people feel about the new data and where priorities are.

Results will be reviewed in February. Recommendations will be drafted in March. Final recommendations are expected to come in May.