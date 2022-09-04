WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council on Friday awarded the late Kansas State Representative Gail Finney the Key to the City of Wichita during her celebration of life.

Finney represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state issues. She died on Aug. 20, 2022, at the age of 63.

Wichita City Councilmember Brandon Johnson awarded Finney the Key to the City and added these remarks:

“Kansas State Representative Gail Finney was the embodiment of a community-minded public servant. Gail would treat each person she encountered with compassion, understanding, and she had the unique ability to make you feel your issue was her top priority.

That’s because it really was.

Throughout her time in the legislature, she truly built bridges and made a lasting impact. I doubt you find anyone who wasn’t a fan of Gail Finney.

She fought for several issues to better our community and state, like reforming our juvenile justice system, reforming the overall justice system, holding law enforcement accountable, pushing for more transparency and requiring body cameras, and fighting for those big poles.

She was a fierce warrior for the people, and we are truly better because of her serving and doing God’s work. The impact of her service will be felt for years to come. Not just because of laws enacted or policy conversations started, but because of all of us whom she inspired, mentored, and poured into.

With that said, it is my honor, on behalf of my colleagues on the Wichita City Council that on today we award the Key to the City of Wichita to Kansas State Representative Gail Finney.

Job well done.”

Finney is survived by her husband Jerrold Finney Sr. and three sons. If you want to leave a condolence message for the family, click this link.