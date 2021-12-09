Gallery: Bob Dole tribute at U.S. Capitol

  • Elizabeth Dole mourns her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Dole will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (KSN Photo)
  • Elizabeth Dole cries on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, during a congressional ceremony to honor Dole, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrives to pay respects to former Sen. Bob Dole as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • President Joe Biden is greeted by Elizabeth Dole, wife of former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, during a congressional ceremony to honor Dole, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. At right is daughter Robin Dole. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
  • The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • A guest looks at the program for former Sen. Bob Dole as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden as they arrive for a congressional ceremony to honor former Sen. Bob Dole, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
  • The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Washington. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., during arrival at the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Elizabeth Dole and daughter Robin watch at top right. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • A joint forces military bearer team carries the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole up the stairs as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, to lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • Elizabeth Dole and daughter Robin Dole stand as the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., talks with other guests prior to a service for former Sen. Bob Dole before he arrives to lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
  • A joint forces military bearer team prepares to move the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • Elizabeth Dole and daughter Robin Dole stand as the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – Bob Dole is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and others gathered Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called a “giant of our history.” 

Dole, who served nearly 36 years in Congress, died Sunday at the age of 98.

He was born in Russell. Dole suffered paralyzing and near-fatal wounds after being shot in World War II that sent him home with a severely damaged right arm that he could not use to shake hands.

After earning a law degree, he worked as county attorney and served as a Kansas state legislator before running for Congress in 1960, joining the House for eight years then going on to win the Senate seat. He was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 1996, his third and final campaign for president — a race he never won.

The former senator announced in February 2021 a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. 

