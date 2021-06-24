Gallery: Doc, one of only two flying B29’s arrives in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Doc, one of only two B29’s left in flying condition in the USA, arrived in Topeka on Thursday for the Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show this weekend.

Doc was one of 1,644 B29’s manufactured in Wichita during World War II. It was built in 1944 and was used for and training and never saw combat during the war. It was built at a cost of $640,000 in 1944.

In 1987, Tony Mazzolini found Doc sitting in the Mojave Desert and soon after developed plans to restore the Superfortress to flying status and to serve as a flying museum. It took over 15 years and hundreds of volunteers to restore Doc.

