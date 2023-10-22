WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local non-profit brought the community together Sunday.

The Gallery Place Palooza was held in collaboration with the Mid-American All-Indian Museum.

There were 24 different artists who set up to show the diversity of Wichita art.

The Gallery Project, the creator of the event, wants to inspire the Wichita community to connect with their neighbors through art.

“It’s really just been a remarkable way to showcase how the arts can activate public spaces and inspire people to come out and interact with their city in a different way. It also elevates the art community,” said Aaron, a visiting artist.

The Gallery Project began in 2021. The Gallery Place Palooza was their third big event.