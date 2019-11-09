Galva family happy to be alive after home explodes

GALVA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kimberlee and Rich Carlson were not home when their house exploded this week outside Galva.

“It’s the little things,” laughed Kimberlee.

Yes, Kimberlee is laughing. It’s still a bit of a nervous laugh.

“I have just cried so much, I really don’t want to. I’m so tired of crying,” said Kimberlee.

“She wasn’t home. And she could have been,” said Rich. “So, yeah, sometimes it’s just…”

The Carlson home exploded this week, and they believe it was a gas issue of some kind inside the home.

With the house gone, most of their possessions either exploded, burned or are now left in tattered ruins.

While they don’t have any clothes, they are happy their son and daughter came back home to help them pick through the rubble.

And they are finding a few of the little things.

“This is the Mother’s Day card after I lost my mom and this is a card from my daughter,” said Kimberlee. “This is the stuff you can’t replace.”

“She’s a little more glass half full than I am,” said Rich. “But we will build here again. We like it here. We just had the inside of the house done the way we wanted it. It was perfect. Guess we will get another chance to make it perfect.”

Kimberlee says the biggest reason for being optimistic is the fact she and her husband are alive.

“I was going to go home and take a nap. I worked late the night before,” said Kimberlee. “I believe this is a God thing.”

“We buried some of our pets over there,” said Rich. “That was hard on her. I know it was. But, yeah, we are alive.”

The family literally lost everything. They are starting over.

If you want to help the family, you can click here