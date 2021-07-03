Game Wardens patrol busy waters at Cheney State Park for the holiday weekend

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Both Cheney State Park officials and Kansas Game Wardens with the Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism expect to continue to be very busy this holiday weekend.

In total, they are expecting between 30,000 to 40,000 visitors at just Cheney State Park. While this weekend may be hectic, it’s one they look forward to all year long.

“The busier the weekend the more money that we make out here,” explained Shayn Koppes, Cheney State Park manager. “That [money] gets put back into outlet park fee fund, and we’re able to apply that money to projects and stuff here.”

Kansas game wardens took KSN News crews along for their boat patrol at the state park.

“It’s been pretty wild,” said Game Warden Clark Besthorn. “We haven’t even got to the Fourth yet, and there are quite a few people out here.”

Besthorn is a new addition to the department at Cheney, this is his first July Fourth weekend at the lake as a warden. He and others working this weekend says it can be a fine line between safety and making sure everyone is having fun.

“If they’re toeing that line of endangering themselves or others, that’s usually when we get involved,” added Besthorn. “But, we don’t want to keep anyone out from having a good time.”