Gameday brings to-go order blitz for businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Unlike the Chiefs securing their spot in the big game. Getting a table at your favorite place to watch the game is a different story.

It had some local businesses buzzing with to-go orders.

“We’re seeing a lot of increase in to-go traffic which has been awesome!” said Kelsey Rockett, Chicken N Pickle General Manager.

Chicken N Pickle breaking out its own playbook to handle the surge in orders.

“It’s just convenient for everybody and you know, like we all want to be safe. So, if you’re concerned about being out and amongst a lot of people, this is a great option,” she said.

The Chiefs, not the only ones having a win Sunday. Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill to-go orders were getting them in the red zone.

“We are seeing a lot of to-go orders and a lot more larger orders. It’s almost like a large table coming in,” said Cameron Janechek, Tight Ends Operations Manager.

Businesses bringing in all the starters to handle the rush.

“Making sure that we have all hands on deck for a game like this,” Janechek said.

The playoffs are not bringing the same crowds restaurants are used to but the to-go order blitz is an appreciated pick me up.

“It’s nice to see us get almost back to where you were before the pandemic especially with business and sales creeping up,” Janechek said.

“It’s exciting! We miss being busy. We miss how it was last year and we know that we will someday get back to normal. So our team is excited,” Rockett said.

If you are thinking about Super bowl meal options. Many businesses are already brainstorming on to-go specials.

