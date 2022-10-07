WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new event is bringing some celebrities to Wichita, and organizers hope it will draw a large crowd this weekend.

Level Up ICT Con is being billed as the biggest celebrity convention ever in Wichita. It is a gaming convention that will feature 20 guests associated with video games, movies and animé.

Collector’s Maze is hosting the event. It says the guests will include the full original cast of Mortal Kombat. The first game in the series came out 30 years ago.

Guests include:

Level Up ICT Con runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday in Century II Convention Hall, 225 W. Douglas. The $30 admission includes both days.

Organizers say the convention will feature photo ops, cosplay contests, free-paly arcade and board games, raffles and vendors.

There is a VIP event on Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight at Wave, 650 E. 2nd Street.

CollectorsMaze.com, based in Wichita, hopes to become the “one-stop-shop for all things fandom-related — comics, creators, movies, television, cosplay, and more!”

To see the VIP guests who have already arrived for the convention, visit Level Up ICT Con on Facebook.