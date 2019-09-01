Gander Mountain RV & Outdoors of Wichita greets hundreds at grand opening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people headed to south Wichita today for the grand opening of Gander RV & Outdoors. The store is near Seneca street and MacArthur road.

The morning began with a flag raising ceremony. The American Legion also rode 20 motorcycles down across a line to celebrate.

Those behind the event say there were more than 800 people who showed up.

“It’s absolutely remarkable. I want to thank you from the staff of Gander Outdoors and Gander RV to the City of Wichita. And we look forward to serving you for years and years to come,” said Kristopher St. Angelo, General Manager.

This is the first time Gander RV will have a presence in Wichita.

Gander Outdoors is the former Gander Mountain that was located in downtown Wichita.