WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A garage collapsed after a fire in south Wichita Wednesday night.

According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), the fire broke out around 7 p.m. near the intersection of East Harry Street and South Topeka Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames that was exposing two homes.

Fire Chief Matt Bowen says crews were able to keep the fire contained to the garage and one of the homes, which was boarded up, before extinguishing the fire.

“Just after extinguishment, the garage itself collapsed,” Bowen said.

Bowen said there were reports of people possibly inside, but a search confirmed the buildings were unoccupied.

The garage was a complete loss, and the house suffered damage to its attic and exterior.

“Power lines actually were burnt into and dropped. Fortunately, they dropped toward the alley, and clear and alerting tones were given, and crews knew to stay away from that area,” Bowen said. “Evergy came out and secured it.”

Bowen was sent to another fire before being able to state whether or not he knew the cause of this fire.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.