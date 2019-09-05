Garden City Charity Classic golf tournament tees off

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 130 athletes are in southwest Kansas for the 6th annual Symetra Tours’ Garden City Charity Classic, which brings in over a million dollars to Garden City.

“Those people are staying in hotels, those people are eating here, they are buying gas,” said Executive Director Roxanne Morgan of Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Not only that, but the event holder is spending money in the community, so that circulates as well.”

Thirty four countries are represented during the week like Germany.

“I really like this course. I know it’s kind of a ways away from most of our other tournaments, but I like coming back here because the course is great,” said Germany Golfer, Sophia Popov.

And Thailand.

“I just can’t wait to go out there and play my best golf and hopefully learn a lot,” said Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand golfer.

Money is also raised to go back into local girls golf programs.

“$2,000 to $2,500 to each one of the teams to buy bags, to travel, to you know, to stay in hotels,” said Morgan.

The local girls got to meet these professional golfers showing them what it’s like to be in the industry.

The tournament tees off Friday and goes until Sunday.

With only three more stops after Garden City for the 2019 “Road to the LPGA”, it has athletes all over the world hoping this is the place to help them qualify for an LPGA membership.

