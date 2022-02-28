GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A city commissioner in Garden City is being accused of stealing. Troy Unruh, who also used to be the mayor of Garden City, is charged with misdemeanor theft.

The Office of the Kansas Attorney General claims that Unruh “unlawfully, feloniously, and intentionally” took money from LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition. A complaint filed in Finney County District Court claims the theft was less than $1,500 and that it happened between September 2017 and May 2019.

The complaint was signed by Steven Karrer, deputy attorney general, on Feb. 21. It lists one of the witnesses as Callie Dyer. She is the executive director of the Finney County Health Coalition.

If Unruh is found guilty, he could spend up to a year in the county jail and pay a fine of up to $2,500.

KSN has reached out to Unruh, Dyer, and Mayor Roy Cessna for comment.