TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that Garden City commissioner and former Mayor Troy Unruh pleaded guilty to taking money from LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition.

A complaint filed in Finney County District Court said the theft was less than $1,500 and that it happened between September 2017 and May 2019.

Following the plea hearing, Unruh was sentenced to 12 months court-supervised probation and ordered to pay $158 in court costs, $60 probation supervision fee, a $1,000 fine, and $18,000 to LiveWell.