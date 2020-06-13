Garden City Community College faces a major hit to the 2020-21 budget

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College is facing nearly a $500,000 impact to the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The negative hit is due to an increase in liability insurance after a number of claims have pushed the college into a high-risk category.

On Tuesday, the president of the college made the announcement that out of the 50 companies the insurance bid was sent to, only one responded.

To make up for the shortfall, the college is putting a freeze on hiring, while also saving through employee attrition, retirement, and resignations

“There have been no current employees that will be impacted as far as positions. However, we are moving forward with not filling those 11 positions. Overall, will gain us, you know, a net gain of about $510,000,” said the president of Garden City Community College, Ryan Ruda.

The college’s board of trustees will meet on June 25 to further discuss the budget and the plans moving forward.

