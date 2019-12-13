Live Now
Garden City High School placed on lockdown for a short time Friday

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City High School was placed on lockdown for a short time on Friday. It happened around 11:20 a.m.

The district said there is no active threat. However, suspicious activity was being investigated, and officers responded as a precaution.

The district said no one was allowed on campus at the time.

The lockdown was lifted about 20 minutes later. The district said classes will resume.

