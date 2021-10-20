Garden City hosts 2021 State of the City address

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW)- The City of Garden City hosted its annual State of the City address to members of the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Roy Cessna spoke on successful projects Garden City completed throughout the last year as well as future projects for the city, one of which is a new terminal for Garden City Regional Airport which is the subject of a voting issue for Garden City residents on Nov. 2.

The mayor praised many of the last year’s successful projects, including the Jenne Barker Road Project, the continuation of renovations at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, and the success of Garden Rapids at the Big Pool which saw an average of 900 visitors a day on weekdays and 1200 visitors on weekends.

Some of the future projects discussed at the State of the City include the redevelopment of 8th Street, construction of a new 11-acre park, and construction of a new gun range on Old Highway 83 set to be completed in 2024.

Matt Allen, the city manager, discussed new features set to come with the new $30 million airport terminal, such as advanced safety and security technology, full viewing areas of the airfield, and an enclosed passenger boarding bridge to the aircraft.

On Nov. 2, voters will decide how the city chooses to pay for its $8 million share of the new airport terminal. A “Yes” vote on the issue would see the City of Garden City levy a 0.15% retailers’ sales tax for 15 years. The tax would start Jan. 1, 2022, the day after a previous levy of .15% ends. A “No” vote would have a 2.85 mill increase to the city’s bond and interest property tax levy.