Garden City man and woman face drug and theft charges following a rash of vehicle break-ins

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police arrested a 36-year-old man following an investigation involving several auto burglaries. On Saturday around 9 a.m., officers responded to 1300 Summit Street about a suspicious person and arrested Ernest Whisler of Garden City.

Police said they learned Whisler was allegedly involved in several burglaries throughout the night. They also learned that Whisler allegedly attempted to use stolen debit/credit cards for online purchases. A search warrant was issued, and officers say they located stolen property, narcotics and paraphernalia at his home.

Whisler was booked in the Finney County Jail on suspicion of meth possession, paraphernalia, criminal use of a financial card, burglary and stolen property.

They also arrested 38-year-old Debra Escalante on suspicion of meth possession, paraphernalia, and stolen property.

